Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The late Mary Carew

The death has occurred of Mary Carew late of Greenfield, Cappawhite, Tipperary. June 2nd 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Mary. Sadly missed by her loving brothers John, Paddy and Jim, sister Bridget, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at her residence Wednesday evening. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid-19 funeral is restricted to family and close friends only.

The late Anthony Lafford

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Lafford late of Ballycatten Terrace, Ballinspittle, Cork / Ballylooby, Tipperary. Tony (formerly of Camden Town, London) will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Ellie Crean Lafford and Siobhan Rogers, father Christopher (formerly of Ballylooby, Cahir), sister Margaret, nieces Gemma and Lucy, nephew Sam, grandnephew Jack, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends both in England and in Ireland. May He Rest In Peace. With current Public Health and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, a private Cremation will take place on Friday afternoon. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family can also email condolences to costiganfunerals@eircom.net. A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held when all current restrictions are lifted.

The late Patrick Leahy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy, P.J.) Leahy late of Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Patrick (Paddy, P.J.) husband of the late Kathleen (Gallagher, Ballintra, Co. Donegal). Predeceased by his brothers Brendan (Benny) and Fr. Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Catherina, sons John and Michael, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law and niece. Rest in Peace. Funeral private.