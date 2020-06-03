The late Paddy Dunphy, Borris in Ossory

The death took place unexpectedly at his home on Sunday May 24, of Paddy Dunphy, Cappagh, Knockaroo, Borris in Ossory.

The late Paddy is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, family Claire, Aiden, Kevin and Deirdre, brothers Jim and Canice, sister Margaret, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandaughter, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for Paddy’s family only took place, followed by burial in Knockaroo Cemetery.

A celebration of Paddy's life will be held at a later date.