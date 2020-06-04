Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 4, 2020

The late Kathleen Delaney

The death has occurred of Katheen Delaney late of St Columbanus Home, Killarney and late Ferndale Avenue, Killarney, Kerry and formerly of Abbey Street, Cahir, Co Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Columbanus Home, Killarney, Kathleen, sister of the late Brendan, Bridget and Thomas. Sadly missed by her family and her dear friends, sister-in-law Anne and especially her nieces and nephews Patrick, Kathleen, Theresa, Maureen, Tommy, Tim, Enda, Orla and Barry. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral private. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Kathleen. Her Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney will take place on Friday morning and will be live streamed on Killarneyparish.com Burial will take place in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

The late Willie Ryan D

The death has occurred of Willie Ryan D late of Bonerea, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum; predeceased by his sister Mary and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving brother Jerry (Kilkenny) and sister Joan (Cork), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Thursday evening from 5 o’c until 7 o’c. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid-19 funeral is restricted to family and close friends only.

The late Marek Szczepanski

The death has occurred of Marek Szczepanski late of Hawthorn Drive, Cabra Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by his parents Elzbieta and Marian. Deeply regretted by his daughter Julia, sons Milan and Milosz, former partner Aneta (Wojciechowska), brother Maciej, sister Agnieszka (Klapecha), best friends Sebastian (Sosna) and Jaroslaw (Walczak), relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 5th June, at 3pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Followed by Private Cremation. Mass can be viewed online at thurlesparish.ie.

The late Josephine Whelton

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Whelton (née Dunne) late of 6 Sean Treacy Ave., Thurles, Tipperary and formerly The Courthouse, Rathangan, Co. Kildare. Josie in her 94th year, in the wonderful care of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by her husband Tim, her daughter Kathleen and her sons Seamus and Michael. Josie will be sadly missed by her loving sons Ted, Noel and Ger, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Maura and Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace. Due to Government guidelines a private family Mass will take place in The Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday, 5th June, at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie.