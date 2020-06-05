Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 5, 2020

The late Brian Bradshaw

The death has occurred of Brian (Barney) Bradshaw late of Rathmines, Dublin and formery Bank Place, Tipperary Town and London, June 4th 2020, peacefully, in the excellent care of staff of Nephin Nursing Home Cabra, Dublin. Brian (Barney) in his 90th year, pre-deceased by his parents Bob and Josephine, brothers Billy, Fr Robbie and Stephen, sisters Mary and Breda. Deeply regretted by his brother John, sisters Peggy Kerr (Scotland), Sr. Joan (Convent of Mercy Tipperary) and Carmel Walsh (Cahirsiveen), brother in law Dermot, sisters in law Maura and Jenny, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to national guidelines, funeral is restricted to family and close friends only. Interment will take place in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary, on Saturday (6th June) at 2pm. His family are very grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a Memorial Mass at a later date.

The late Seamus Lonergan

The death has occurred of Seamus Lonergan late of Bianconi Drive & Pearse Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his son Seamie. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Sharon and Carina, son Graham, grandchildren, partner Margaret, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Seamus Rest in Peace. Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.