The late Michael Fitzgerald, Raheen Lower, Bohertrime, Tipperary Town

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of the late Michael Fitzgerald (RIP) of Raheen Lower, Bohertrime, who was laid to rest on Wednesday last, May 27, in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary, following requiem mass in St Nicholas’s Church Sologhead.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Catherine, brothers Willie Joe, James and Joseph (interred in Canada), he will be sadly missed by his sisters Teresa and Sr. Christine, brothers Sean and Tommy, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Teresa and Nell, nephew, nieces, neighbours and his many friends.

Michael like many of his age group in Sologhead started work in Gorthdrum mines and when it closed prematurely in the early 1970s he went on to work for Dublin City Council where he would spend forty years and with his great love of gardening he worked in the Parks section until his retirement six years ago.

A proud Tipperary man when Tipp won the 2011 Minor Football All Ireland Michael was an avid Tipp hurling supporter and along with his unrivalled knowledge he always wore the jersey on match day with pride.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.