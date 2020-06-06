Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 6, 2020

The late Anne Grimmer

The death has occurred of Anne Grimmer (née McEniry) late of Main St., Emly, Tipperary and formerly of Dilham, Norforlk, England on the 5th June 2020. Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Tony, Tim, Philip, daughters Ann, Susan & Linda, sister Peggy (Australia), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 9.30am to 10.15am on Monday morning. Funeral arriving at Emly Church at 10.50am for 11.00am Mass. Cremation at 1pm on Monday at Shannon Crematorium. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid-19 funeral is restriced to family & close friends.

The late Sr. Margaret O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret O'Gorman late of Gortdrum, Limerick Junction, Tipperary / Blackrock, Cork.

O’Gorman, Sr. Margaret, (Sacred Heart Convent, New Site, Blackrock, Cork and formerly of Gortdrum, Limerick Junction, Co. Tipperary), June 5th 2020, peacefully in her 95th year. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, her three sisters Josie (Fitzgerald), Gortdrum, Philomena (Danaher), Doon and Kathleen (Dee), Seskin, Donohill. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family members, relatives, friends and her Sacred Heart Community. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Nicholas’ Church, Sologhead, Tipperary, on Monday, 8th June, at 11.30am, followed by burial in Cappawhite Cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Due to the national guidelines on Covid-19, funeral is restricted to family and close friends.

The late Derek Roe

The death has occurred of Derek Roe late of Killavilla House, Roscrea, Tipperary. Suddendly at home and predeceased by his parents Susan and John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sandra, daughters Andrea and Charlotte, sons Jonathan and James, brother Robert, sister Alison, father-in-law Richard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Due to government gudelines on public gatherings Derek's Funeral Service will be for immediate family and relatives only. His remains will leave St. Cronan's Church of Ireland on Sunday afternoon at approx. 2.30pm and will travel out the Dublin Road towards Killavilla passing his residence, turning up the Scrub road and onto Dungar Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only please. "Safe in the Arms of Jesus".

The late Helen Walsh

The death has occurred of Helen Walsh (née Walsh) late of 45 Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Private funeral mass at 10.30am on Monday in St Nicholas Church. Burial in St Mary's Cemetery.