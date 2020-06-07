Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, June 7, 2020

The late Jim Meade

The death has occurred of Jim Meade late of Longorchard, Templetuohy, Tipperary. Husband of the late Anne, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Nora, sons, Pat, Denis, James Tom and Pierce, daughters in law Michelle and Niamh, grandchildren Owen and Jane, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy, on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Private messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

The late Ryan Wright

The death has occurred of Ryan Wright late of Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary. Unexpectedly, at home. Ryan, deeply regretted by his parents Cathy and Steve, brother Aaron, grandparents John and Chris Wright, Northhampton and Breda O’Donnell, Gooldscross, uncles Kev, Paul, John, P.T., Kevin, David and Michael, aunt Lisa, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, strictly private family Mass takes place on Wednesday in St. John Church, Clonoulty, at 11.30am followed by private Cremation.

The late Rena Power

The death has occurred of Rena Power late of Castle Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. It is with sadness we announce the death of Rena on June 5th June 2020 who passed away peacefully in the loving presence of the amazing staff of Gowran Abby Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her sisters Helen and Frances, brother Jim, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Peggy, brothers Tony and John. Family flowers only please donations for PPE If desired to Gowran Abby Nursing Home. Due to Government guidelines, Rena's funeral will be held privately to immediate family only. We thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. Rena's Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday morning at 10.30am which you can listen to live on 105.2FM