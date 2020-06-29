The late Tom Delaney, Mountrath

The locality was also deeply saddened by the sudden death on Sunday June 21 of publican Tom Delaney, Main Street, Mountrath.

A private family funeral Mass took place in St. Edmund's Church Castletown on Thursday June 25, followed by Interment in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Tom was predeceased by his parents Tom and Bridie.

Sympathy is extended to his loving wife Ann, sons Thomas, Padraig and Darragh, brothers Paddy, Michael and Denis, parents-in-law Mary and Pat Colleton, Borris in Ossory, sisters-in-law Helen and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, his uncle Phil (Quinlan), cousins, work family, local G.A.A. family, customers, neighbours and many friends.

The late Tom worked as a barman in the Leix County Hotel, Borris in Ossory for many years, where he endeared himself to everyone he came in contact with.

Tom went on to open his own successful pub in Mountrath where he continued to extend a warm welcome to all his Borris in Ossory friends.