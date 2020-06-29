Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, June 29, 2020

The late Majorie McGrath

The death has occurred of Marjorie McGrath (née Delaney) late of Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of her son Ciarán and the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Marjorie, beloved wife of the late John McGrath (Ard Gaoithe and Lisronagh, Clonmel) and much loved mother of Ciarán, sadly missed by her loving son, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann. May Marjorie Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (30th June) at 2pm in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Kilkenny with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. (Current government guidelines regarding public gatherings will apply) House private please. Ciarán would like to acknowldge the support he has received from St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Castlecomer District Hospital, the Alzheimers Society and Dr. Colm Costello and staff, Patrick St. Kilkenny.

The late Nonie English

The death has occurred of Nonie English (née McGrath) late of Ballygodoon, Monard, Tipperary. Peacefully at her residence, Nonie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence Monday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead, Tuesday morning, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Oola Cemetery. People are asked to adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19. Nonie's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Tuesday morning via the following link: www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

The late Teresa Morgan

The death has occurred of Teresa Morgan (née Hough) late of Finnoe road, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Suddenly. Predeceased by her father Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Gill and Dani, mother Sheila, sisters Marie and Carmel, brother TJ, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Michael Neville

The death has occurred of Michael Neville late of Ballydrennan, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Michael died, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Betty, Sr. Mary and Catriona, his brother in law Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Michael's funeral cortege will leave Costigan's funeral home, Cahir, at 10.30am on Tuesday morning, to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, for Funeral Mass at 11am, travelling via Ballydrennan. Interment afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Michael's funeral Mass will be private to friends and family only. Those who wish, may offer their condolences can alternatively email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your sympathies onto the Neville family. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Tadgh Sean O'Neill

The death has occurred of Tadgh Sean O'Neill late of Ballyfreen, Oola, Limerick / Oola, Tipperary, following a long illness very bravely fought. Remembered with love by his heartbroken parents Mary (nee O'Donovan) and John Joe, his brothers Thomas and Damien, sister-in-law Maud, aunts, uncles, cousins, all other relatives, his godparents Tina Price (nee Ryan Bob) and Ken O'Grady, neighbours and friends in particular, his best friend Don Holmes. Rest in Peace

Tadgh was always a great lover of animals and he is sadly missed by his dogs Harry and Gerry. Cremation took place in the UK. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tadgh's life will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola on Wednesday 1st July at 11.30am.

The late Breda Ronayne

The death has occurred of Breda Ronayne (née Pyne) late of Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Fermoy, Cork. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by her husband John and son Aidan. Deeply regretted by her sons Edmond, Michael and Sean, daughter Marie, daughters in law Sandra and Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Betty and Mary, brother Donal, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many good friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid restrictions, a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday 30th June at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed on thurlesparish.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.