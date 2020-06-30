Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The late Andrew Birrane

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Birrane late of Terenure, Dublin / Rearcross, Tipperary. Birrane, Andrew (Andy), formerly of The Two Sisters and Devitts, Dublin, and late of Foileen, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary, June 29th 2020, (peacefully), after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital. Brother of the recently deceased Breda Hickey. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law Joseph, nieces Kathleen and Brigid, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon for family and friends from 6 o' clock to 8 o'clock.Funeral Mass Thursday at 12.30 o' clock at The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In line with the latest HSE and Government advice the number of people in the church will be limited to 50. Please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to McCormack's Funeral Directors, Kilcommon. May he Rest in Peace.

The late Ellen Power

The death has occurred of Ellen Power (née Barry) late of late of O'Mahony Ave, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Wife of the late James and mother of the late David. Sadly missed by her loving children Michael, Seamus, Richard, Patrick, Eileen and Kathleen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Ellen's funeral will take place privately, due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends. A private family funeral will take place in St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick on Suir, on Wednesday, 1st of July, at 10.30am which you can listen to on 105.2FM. We look forward to meeting everyone at a memorial service at a later date.

The late Hanorah Leonard

The death has occurred of Hanorah (Nora) Leonard (née Quirke) late of Avenue Drive, Glenbeigh, Kerry and of Croughavougl, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem mass for Nora will take place at the Church of The Annunciation, Bansha, Co. Tipperary at 2pm Wednesday 1st of July with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anne Murphy

The death has occurred of Anne Murphy (née Russell) late of Clonmore, Templemore and Barna, Templetuohy, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, at home, 26th of June 2020. Predeceased by her parents Tommy and Mai and brother John. Sadly missed by her husband Mick, daughter Anne Marie, son Tom, son in law Thomas, Tom’s partner Aoife, adored grandchildren Tommy and Sarah, Caithlín, great friend and neighbour Sadie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, Thursday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

The late Ellen Roche

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Roche (née O'Dowd) late of Thomastown, Golden, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family; pre-deceased by her husband Dan, son Doney & grandson Daniel. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Eileen, Kathleen, Bernie & Mags; sons Murt, Pat, Eamon & John; her numerous grand-children, great grand-children & great great grand-children; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law; her brother Morty, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions, a private family Mass will take place at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden, at 11.30am on Wednesday (July 1st), which may be viewed online at www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream. Burial immediately afterwards in Bansha Cemetery.