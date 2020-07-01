Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The late Tom O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Tom O'Dwyer late of Killoscully, Newport, Tipperary. 30th June 2020 peacefully at St. Joseph’s hospital Nenagh. Loving son of the late Mick and Joan O’Dwyer and loving brother of the late Sean and Mike. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary, brother in law John Talbot, nephews Michael and Edward Talbot, aunts, cousins, relations, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully on Thursday 2nd July at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Danny Doran

The death has occurred of Danny Doran late of McDonagh Terrace, Templemore and Railway View, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 29th of June 2020, peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Husband of the late Alice and father of the late Serena. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Damien and his partner Natasha, Jody and David, sisters Donna, Carol, Debbie, Sabrina, Marie and Marguerite, brothers Johnny, Michael and Jimmy, grandchildren Craig and Ryan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Thursday evening from 7 pm to 9 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 12pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

The late Mary Egan

The death has occurred of Mary Egan (née Patterson) late of Ballyhaden, Borrisokane, Tipperary, E45 YC92. Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regrettted by her loving husband, TJ, Daughter Sinead, Sons John, Adrian and Brian, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Justine, Avril and Katrina, her doting grandchildren, Rachel, Sean, Emma, Darragh, Kate, Aoibhin, Laura, Adrian, Evan, Ava and Abbie, extended family, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence on this Thursday 2nd July from 3pm. In keeping with Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Friday at 12 at St Peter's and Paul's Chruch, Borrisoakne with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on Friday morning. Family flowers only. Service will be lived streamed on http://www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane