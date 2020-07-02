Tipperary deaths - Thursday, July 2, 2020

The late John Browne

The death has occurred of John (Brownie) Browne late of The Hill, Knockcarron, Emly, Tipperary and London, on 14th June 2020, John (Brownie) died peacefully in hospital with his daughters and granddaughter Meghan at his bedside. Deeply missed by his children Alice, Kathleen, Christine and John, grandchildren Meghan, Seanie, Marcus, Alicia, Oliver, Sophia, Jack and Alice, sons-in-law, and daughter-in-law, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Friday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 7.30pm to 9pm, Funeral arriving Saturday morning at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly, Co. Tipperary at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Incompliance with the current public health requirements funeral will take place privately. John’s family would like to thank you for your understanding at this most difficult time.

The late Ann Gleeson

The death has occurred of Ann Gleeson (née Kavanagh) late of Thomond Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Will be sadly missed by her sons Paud and Declan, grandchildren Jack and Declan-óg, daughter-in-law Susan, brother Paddy, sisters Peggy and Phyllis, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 3rd July, from 6pm to 8pm for family and friends, with strict adherence to social distancing. Requiem Mass on Saturday 4th at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

The late Francis Joseph Lenihan

The death has occurred of Francis Joseph (Frank) Lenihan late of formerly Knockgraffon, New Inn, Cashel, Tipperary. The death has occurred of Francis Joseph Lenihan, Western Australia and formerly Knockgraffon, New Inn, Co. Tipperary. Frank passed away peacefully on 1st July 2020 after a short illness, bravely borne. He will be sadly missed by his loving family. Frank’s funeral service will occur at a later date.

The late Maura Ryan

The death has occurred of Maura Ryan (Lacken) (née Haugh) late of Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary. Retired N.T., Eagles Nest, Dolla, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, June 30th 2020 at St Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh (peacefully), beloved wife of the late Matt, mother of baby Mark and sister of the late Margaret Coyle. Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary, Máiread, Martin and Garrett, grandchildren Eibhlís, Matthew and Michael, son-in-law Brendan, her sister Phil Cahill, her sisters-in-law Biddy and Carmel, brother-in-law Seamus, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing this Thursday afternoon at her residence from 4 o’ clock to 8 o’ clock. Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Dolla Cemetery. In line with the latest HSE and government advice the number of people in the church will be limited to 50. Please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may watch the Funeral Service on Friday, 3rd July, at 12 noon by link: https://vimeo.com/event/143930/52574b0ec5. Friday’s Scheduled 10 o'clock Mass in Silvermines has been postponed.