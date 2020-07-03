Tipperary deaths - Friday, July 3, 2020

The late Mary Blake

The death has occurred of Mary Blake (née O'Brien) late of Ballincurry, Killenaule, Tipperary. 2nd July 2020. In the kind and gentle care of staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Dualla. Predeceased by her loving husband Mick and son Tom. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Aileen, Margo, Beryl, Michelle and Lorraine, son Tom, sisters Josie and Nancy, brother Andy, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr. Margaret Burke

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret Burke late of Convent of Mercy Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Mercy Convent, Cahir and Kildorrery, Co. Cork, passed away peacefully in the care of the Sisters and staff. Sr. Margaret will be sadly missed by her nephews Edmund, Tom and Michael, her sister in law Sheila, her Mercy Sisters, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, a private Requiem mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Saturday, July 4th, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you would like to offer your condolences to Sr. Margaret's family and Community please send your message of sympathy by email to costiganfunerals@eircom.net

The late John Daly

The death has occurred of John Daly late of Barrack St., Bansha, Tipperary. John died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his niece Cathy and nephew David Warren (UK) relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Saturday at 11.00 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rest In Peace. In line with current guidelines John's funeral mass will be for family and friends only. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for Johns family, you may do so by emailing costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your condolences on to John's family. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Alphonsus Farrell

The death has occurred of Alphonsus (Fonzie) Farrell late of Slievenamon House, Leonia, New Jersey and late of Ballycurrane, Thurles, Tipperary. June 28, 2020, at his home in Slievenamon House, Leonia, New Jersey. Fonsie is deeply regretted by his life partner, Therese Crowe, Croke St., Thurles, daughters, Anne, Helen and Marie, sons, Dominick and Anthony, sister, Sheila , brothers-in-law, David and Jack, sons-in-law, Paul, Alan and Mike, daughters-in-law, Amanda and Martina, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbors and a large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at Williams Funeral Home, 5628 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10463 from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, July 3rd, 2020. Funeral to arrive at St. Barnabas Church, 409 East 241 St., Bronx, NY 10470 on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at 10:45am. The mass will be streamed through Facebook. St Barnabas Church, Bronx, New York. Cremation Service Private.

The late Gerard Ryan

The death has occurred of Gerard Ryan late of Kingsriver, Stoneyford, Kilkenny / Burncourt, Tipperary and formerly of Boolakennedy, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday at St. Luke's Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Liam, Pat, Seamus and Declan, sisters Eileen and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, on Monday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Burncourt Cemetery (via Cahir. Co. Tipperary) arriving at 1.30 pm approx. Due to current covid restrictions the Mass will be limited to family and friends. If you would like to offer your condolences to Gerard's family, please send your message of sympathy by email to costiganfunerals@eircom.net. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Julia Ryan

The death has occurred of Julia Ryan (née Maher) late of Ardarra, Portroe, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Christy and son Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Jimmy, Chris, John and Connie. Brother Sean, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, partners, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. May Julia Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a family Funeral Mass will take place this Friday at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Portroe followed by burial in Church grounds at approx 12 o'c. A Memorial Mass will be held for Julia at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Diarmuid Ryan

The death has occurred of Diarmuid Ryan late of Bohercrowe, Roesboro, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. On June 24th 2020 unexpectedly while abroad in Carvoeiro, Portugal. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken parents, John and Katrina, sister Laura, brother-in-law Kevin, nephews Cian & Roan, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends in Ireland and abroad. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private ceremony for Diarmuid will take place in Shannon Crematorium. The family would like to thank everybody for their cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.