Tipperary deaths - Saturday, July 4, 2020

The late Anna Costigan

The death has occurred of Anna Costigan (née Morris) late of Ballytarsna, Pike of Rushall, Laois / Loughmore, Tipperary.(Eircode R32 F5H9). Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, sister Mary (Maher), brothers Pat and Richard. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Josephine (Fitzpatrick), sons Jim and Martin, son in law John, daughters in law Caroline and Rosie, grandchildren, sisters in law Peg (Morris) and Mary (Morris), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Anna Rest In Peace. Reposing at her home in Ballytarsna this Saturday and Sunday evening (July 4th & 5th), sympathisers are welcome to file through from 4 o'c until 8 o'c both evening's while observing social distancing at all times. Funeral Mass will take place in the Pike of Rushall Church (Eircode R32 V320) this Monday July 6th. at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the Old Cemetery Rathdowney. Due to Covid 19 Directive only 40 people can enter the church, but other people, by observing social distancing, can attend outside or in the Cemetery. Anna's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Gerard Hayes

The death has occurred of Gerard Hayes late of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, Limerick and formerly of Freigh, Newport, Co. Tipperary, 3rd July 2020, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Jim and Tessie and loving brother of the late Kathleen and Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, stepdaughter Karen, son in law Daniel, grandchildren, Emily and Scott, sister Maureen, brothers in law Liam and John, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Monday 6th July at 11.30am, which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv, search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Teresa Holland

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Holland (née Fahy) late of Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at her daughter Carmel’s residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maria (Ryan), Carmel (Forde) & Patricia (Forde), sons Joseph & Patrick, sons-in-law John, Johnny & Martin, daughters-in-law Ellen & Nora, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Rest in PeaceFuneral arriving on Sunday morning at 9.45 a.m. to St. Mary of The Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery.

The late Sadie Ryan

The death has occurred of Sadie Ryan (née Moloney) late of Ballydonagh, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Declan & Barry, daughters-in-law Deirdre & Siobhán, grandchildren Katie, Tadgh, Gearoíd, Jamie, Rhys, & Caden, sister Carmel, brothers-in-law Dick & Mattie, sisters-in-law Helen, Mary & Theresa, nephews, neices, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues, relatives & many friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral Mass on Saturday in Barna Church at 1p.m. followed by burial in Dunkerrin Cemetery.