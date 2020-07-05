Tipperary deaths - Sunday, July 6, 2020

The late Mary Graham

The death has occurred of Mary Graham late of 121 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary and formerly of 15 Limerick Street Roscrea. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving daughter Martina and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Jacinta and Sophie, sisters Agnes and Imelda, brother Oliver, sons-in-law Kevin and Denis, grandchildren Andrew, Katie, Graham, Amber, Conor, Darryl, Stephen, Claire, David, Dylan and Jamie, great-grandchildren Thomas, Caleb and Christoper, niece Mary, nephews Paul and Damien, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. R.I.P. Due to government guidelines on public gatherings, Mary's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave her residence on Tuesday morning (approx. 11.30am) travelling by Limerick Street, Rosemary Street and to St. Cronan's Church, for Funeral Mass. Cremation to take place in Shannon Crematorium afterwards.

The late John Corbett

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Corbett late of 1 Beechwood Lawns and formerly The Spa, Turraheen, Rossmore, Thurles, Tipperary. John (Johnny), predeceased by his parents Paddy and Annie Mary and his brothers Ned and Bill. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Mick and Tommy, sisters, Mary Anne (Commins), Josephine (Jordan), Nora (Lyons) and Teresa (Droney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, uncle Michael (O'Dwyer), aunt-in-law Bridie (O'Dwyer), relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace. Due to government guidelines, a private family rosary will take place on Sunday evening, 5th July, at 8pm at Dan Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles. Remains will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning, 6th July, at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie Burial, after Mass, in Rossmore Graveyard.

The late Brendan Corcoran

The death has occurred of Brendan Corcoran late of Ballynenagh, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved parents Micheal and Josephine & brothers Tony and Micheal, sister Una Bourke. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Colette and cherished family Claire (Mackey), Alan and Barry, brother Gerry, grandchildren Donagh, Darcy and Hannah, son in law Darren, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Brendan Rest In Peace. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 4 o’c to 6 o’c. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing. Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19, a family funeral Mass will take place in Silvermines Church on Monday at 11 o’c with burial afterward in Killnanaive Graveyard at approx 12.30 o’c. The family appreciates your cooperation and understanding at this time.

The late Myra Power

The death has occurred of Myra Power (née Foley) late of Ballyclough Upper, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 3rd July 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family, John, Nora Moore, Eleanor Ryan, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and daughters in law, son in law, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Private Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Molleran's Church, followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery. In accordance with the current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings in the interest of public health, Funeral Mass will take place privately.

The late Donie Ryan

The death has occurred of Donie Ryan late of Rosemary Square, Roscrea, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Harry and Moria, sisters Marie and Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ban, sons Shane and Eoin, daughter Nicola, daughters-in-law, Linda and Rachel, grandchildren Craig, Molly and Conor, great-grandchild Riley, sisters Helen, Joan and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. R.I.P. Due to government guidelines on public gatherings Donie's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. His remains will leave his residence on Monday(approx.11.45) morning arriving in St.Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North Tipperary Pallative Care.

The late Johnnie Williams

The death has occurred of Johnnie (Buddy) Williams late of Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his wife Joan, Johnnie was a past member of Clonmel Fire Service. He passed away peacefully on Saturday in South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Devoted father of Margaret (Farrell), Christine (Byrne), John (Buddy), Patrick and Anthony, he will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Ann (Condon), Sarah (Millea), Christine (Keane), Josie (Cronin) and Catherine (Allen), grandchildren Robert, Evan, Edward, Allan, Shelley, Gillian, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Billy and Bobby, daughter-in-law Melissa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal will take place on Monday morning to St Mary's Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis. Johnnie’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.