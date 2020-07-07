Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 7

PATRICK (PADDY) RYAN

Cooneen House, Templederry, Tipperary / Loughmore, Tipperary

Late of Loughmore Templemore. Peacefully 6/7/20 surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his infant son Gerard, sister Noreen & brother Matt. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary & cherished family John, Sheila, Maureen, Nora and Brigid, brothers Tom & Jerry, grandchildren Patrick, Breda, Marie, Julie, Shaun, Laura, Matthew and Emma Rose, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Joe, James & Tom, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral mass will take place in Templederry Church this Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery at approx 12.30 o'c. No flowers please.

John Francis KELLY

Cullina, Ballina, Tipperary

Kelly, John Francis, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly of Cullina, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, July 5th 2020, peacefully after a short illness. Beloved son of the late Mick and Elizabeth, twin brother of the late Anthony and brother of the late Dominick and Angela. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary McGrath (Tulla), Bernie Molamphy (Ballina), Breda Gilchrist (Berne N.Y.), Vonnie Dunne (Kilmeague, Naas), Rita Darcy (Tralee) and Chris Hayes (Cashel), brothers Michael (Ballina), Paddy (Ballina) and Joe (Limerick), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and his many friends in Fort Lauderdale.

May He Rest In Peace

John’s Funeral will take place in Fort Lauderdale. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Lua’s Church, Ballina at a later date.

Michael McGrath

Giantsgrave, Cashel Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Michael McGrath, Giantsgrave, Cashel Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 6th July 2020 suddenly after a short illness at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Predeceased by his wife Mary (Nee Duggan) and Mother Nora).

Very deeply regretted by his loving children Leanora, James, Michelle and Katherina, brother Pat, sister Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law, nephews, extended family, relatives and his many friends

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with strict adherence to social distancing. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown at 11am. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul then click on Powerstown Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.