Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 8

Mary Lyons (née Ryan)

James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Lyons (nee Ryan) James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, July 7th 2020. Mary, sadly missed by her loving family, husband Vinnie, daughter Jennifer, sons Brian, Colm and Vincent, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, confidants Margaret and Marie, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid 19, a private family Mass for Mary will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Due to current restrictions, we suggest using the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies to the family. Mary's Funeral Cortege will pass through James Connolly Park at 12.45pm approx. You can view the Funeral Mass on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish.

KATHLEEN HAUCK (née HUGHES)

Late of Ballinamona Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary

Kathleen (nee Hughes) passed away on July 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank; devoted mother of Barbara Kelly (Jim) and Michael (Kathleen); loving mom mom of Seamus, Kiera, Ian, Sean, Genevieve, Michael, and Conall; dear great mom mom of Noah; sister of Pakie Hughes (Joan), Mary Brennan (Bill), Rody Hughes (Kathleen), Sarah Walsh (Tom), Antoinette McKeough and Sean Hughes (Joan) also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Friday July 10, 2020 9:15 AM- 10:15 AM St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment will be private, at a later date, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Memorial mass will take place in Kilkeary Graveyard on Saturday, 25th July, at 6.30 0’c.