Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 9

Joe (P.J) O'Rourke

Glencar, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Crusheen, Clare

Formerly Crusheen, Co. Clare. Suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Sally. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, son Noel, daughter Deirdre, adored grandchildren Caoilfhionn, Mahon and Tiernan, daughter-in-law Olivia, brothers John and Gerard, sister Mary (O'Mahony), sisters-in-law Maureen, Mary and Moll, brother-in-law Bill, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána and ESB, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Dermot (Derry) Johnson

St. Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Johnson, 8th July 2020, Dermot (Derry), late of St. Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, St. Mary’s Hospital, Dublin 7 and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, predeceased by his sisters Sheila Holden and Peggy Watchorn, brothers Leo Johnson and Vernon Johnson, baby granddaughter Lily Rose Francisco; sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Ellen and Veronica, brother Noel, son-in-law Santos, grandchildren Aaron and Sara Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Dermot’s family would like to thank very much the staff of Bevin Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital for their wonderful kind care of Dermot. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences below or alternatively by leaving a message at https://masseybrosfuneralhomes.com. All enquiries to Massey Bros., 018389774.

Noel Flynn

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary

Noel Flynn, Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 7th July 2020 in the loving care of the staff of Havenwood Retirement Home, Ballygunner, Waterford. Beloved husband of the late Anne and sadly missed by his children Padraig (Pat), Clare, Jim, Siobhan, Eimear, Cathal and Niall, grandchildren Finn, Dylan and Isabelle, sisters Dolores, Geraldine and Cora, brothers, Jimmy and Paul, daughter-in-law Sandra, sons in law Eibhir and Ray, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Noel’s funeral mass will take place on Friday at 1pm in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, Clonmel. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please. Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies.

Philomena (Phyllis) Butler (née Conway)

St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

Butler (nee Conway) St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin. Formerly Grawn, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. 3rd July 2020, suddenly but peacefully at her residence. Philomena (Phyllis), beloved wife to the late Joseph (Joe), beloved sister to the late Michael, Chris and Norah Conway and Bridget Coen. Deeply missed and forever loved by her heart broken daughter Anne, sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews, great-grandnieces/nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to Government guidelines a private funeral will take place. Should you wish you can leave a message of condolence on the link below. No flowers, mass books or cards please. Donations, if desired, to Mater Foundation.



