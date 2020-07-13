The late Anna Costigan, of Portlaoise and Loughmore, Co. Tipperary

The death took place on Friday July 3 at the Regional Hospital, Limerick of Anna Costigan (nee Morris) Ballytarsna, Pike of Rushall, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Loughmore, Co. Tipperary.

The late Anna was predeceased by her husband Seamus, brothers Pat and Richard and by her sister Mary (nee Maher) who passed away only two weeks previously.

Anna is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughter Josephine (Fitzpatrick), sons Jim and Martin, son in law John, daughters in law Caroline and Rosie, grandchildren, sisters in law Peg (Morris) and Mary (Morris), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains reposed at her home in Ballytarsna until removal to the Pike of Rushall Church for Funeral Mass on Monday July 6, with burial immediately afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Although a parishioner of Castletown parish, Anna was a regular attender of Mass and other Church ceremonies in St. Canice’s Church, Borris in Ossory.

She was also a member of Borris in Ossory ICA Guild for many years and will be missed by her many friends in and around the Borris in Ossory area.