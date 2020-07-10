Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 10

Joe (P.J.) O'Rourke

Glencar, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Crusheen, Clare

Formerly Crusheen, Co. Clare. Suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Sally. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, son Noel, daughter Deirdre, adored grandchildren Caoilfhionn, Mahon and Tiernan, daughter-in-law Olivia, brothers John and Gerard, sister Mary (O'Mahony), sisters-in-law Maureen, Mary and Moll, brother-in-law Bill, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána and ESB, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 10th July from 6pm to 8pm, for family and friends, with strict adherence to social distancing. Requiem Mass on Saturday 11th in the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

Brendan O'Donovan

Coolmoyne, Fethard, Tipperary, E91 R663 / Bantry, Cork

O'Donovan, Coolmoyne, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Bantry, Co. Cork, July 6th 2020, at South Tipperary General Hospital, in his 89th year, Brendan. Pre deceased by his wife Teresa;deeply regretted by his son Sean, his daughters Mary Maher (Moyne), Liz Kavanagh (Urlingford), and Patricia Cummins (Rahealty, Thurles), his sister Maureen Reynolds, sons-in-law Billy, JJ and Jim, grandchildren Jennifer (and her husband Tom), Henry, Teresa, Mark, Aisling, Edel, Matthew, Joey, Ciara, Pierce, Sinead, Mollie, Katie, Emily, Lucy, Aoife, Lily, great-grandchild Tess, brother-in-law Sean and his wife Mary, sisters-in-law Peg and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Sean's house in Coolmoyne, Fethard, on Friday from 4oc to 8oc (E91R663), in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Saturday at 11am. Due to HSE restrictions, the Mass is for family only, but may be viewed on parishchurch.net. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery after Mass.

May he rest in peace

Maureen Mulcaire (née Quinn)

6 Derheen, Thurles, Tipperary

Maureen, peacefully, at her son's residence, following a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Seán, brothers Larry, Seamus and Dan, deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Elainea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, partner John, brothers Sean, Michael and Oliver, sister Hannah (Lahert, Kilkenny), brother-in-law Liam, sisters-in-law Carmel and Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Michael's residence, 37 Moyne Rd., Thurles, on Saturday evening, 11th July, from 6pm to 8pm, for family and friends. Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday morning, 12th July, at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Inch Graveyard. Due to government restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in The Cathedral. The Mass can be viewed at http://www.thurlesparish.ie

Mary Leahy (née Walsh)

Kilganey, Coleville Rd, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at St. Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor. Mary, sadly missed by her loving husband Andy. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government Restrictions numbers are limited 50 people for family and friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30amk in SS. Peter & Paul's Church, Clonmel. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in ceremony on the church Livestream service, https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.