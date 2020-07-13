Tipperary deaths - Monday, July 13, 2020

The late Martin Casey

The death has occurred of Martin Casey late of Singland Park, Garryowen, Limerick and late of Glencourt, Emly, Co. Tipperary. Retired International Artic Driver. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, sons Terence, Justin & Martin, daughter Lynsey, fifteen grandchildren, sisters, brothers, other relatives & friends. May He Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass Wednesday (July 15th) at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Sympathies may be expressed by sending Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The late Mary Lawlor

The death has occurred of Mary Lawlor (née Ryan) late of 89 Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Eamon. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; husband Pat, daughters Geraldine and AnnMarie, sons Patrick, Philip and John, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters in law Michelle and Anne, Uncle John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, Thurles CBS Secondary School colleagues, and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing at her Residence on Monday 13th July from 4pm to 8pm, with strict adherence to social distancing. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to Government restrictions numbers are restricted to 50 family and friends in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven Cancer Support Center.

The late Finn O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Finn O'Gorman late of 10 Mosestown Grove, Whitegate, Cork / Thurles, Tipperary, July 12th, at home in the arms of his loving parents. Will be sadly missed by his parents Deirdre and Tristan, his brother Noah, his grandparents Pat and Frances Maher and Margaret and John O'Gorman, his grand aunts, grand uncles, aunts, uncles, cousins, wonderful nurses and carers, extended family, neighbours and friends.

REST IN PEACE, OUR LITTLE SUNFLOWER, FINN

Reposing privately at his grandparents' home, 31 Moyne Road, Thurles. Mass of the Angels on this Tuesday, July 14th, at 2pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption, which may be viewed live on http://www.thurlesparish.ie followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Due to government guidelines, attendance in the Cathedral is limited to 50 family and friends. Thank you. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to the Jack & Jill Foundation.

The late James Ryan

The death has occurred of James Ryan late of An Dúiche, Scallagheen, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Boherboy, Cloneen, Fethard, Co. Tipperary suddenly on Saturday, 11th July 2020. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Caroline, sons Thomas and Jason and their mother Marian, grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, brother Thomas, sisters in law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends. May James Rest in Peace. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Monday from 6pm to 8pm with strict adherence to social distancing. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in The Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, at 11am. (Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 family and friends for Funeral Mass). Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Harry St John

The death has occurred of Harry St John late of Main Street, Fethard, Tipperary, July 11th 2020, Harry, peacefully, after a short illness, at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mocklers Hill; deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, sister Helen (Kennedy) and brother Richard, nieces and nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law and many friends. May He Rest in Peace. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Monday, July 13th 2020 (in accordance with HSE Covid-19 guidelines), from 5pm with removal to The Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed on https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html.

The late Bridie Treacy

The death has occurred of Bridie Treacy (née Fitzgerald) late of Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Tipperary and formerly of Doon, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughter-in-law Alison, sisters Kay and Marie, brother Nelius(Killarney), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace. Removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Tuesday morning (approx. 9.30am) arriving at St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass. Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Family Careers Ireland.

The late Donal Vaughan

The death has occurred of Donal Vaughan late of Shronell, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Bishopstown, Cork. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sons, Daniel, Diarmuid and Denis, their mother Joan, daugther-in-law Ana, Diarmuid's girlfriend Kate and Denis' girlfriend Claire, sisters Mary (McCormack), Liz (Maher), brothers Denis, Jerry, Paddy and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. R. I. P. Funeral home private family only, in line with HSE guidelines. Donal's Funeral will arrive at Shronell graveyard (E34 CK31) on Wednesday, 15th July, at 5.30pm for memorial service and burial. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please comply with social distancing guidelines.