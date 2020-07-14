Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The late Josie Cleary

The death has occurred of Josie Cleary late of Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 11th July 2020. Reposing at her home on Monday 13th July from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 14th July in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Due to government and HSE advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Thank You.

The late Rita Shiels

The death has occurred of Rita Shiels (née Cahill) late of Dooneen Road, Woodview Park, Limerick City, Limerick and formerly of Shyan Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary. July 12th 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Jimmy. Dearly loved mother of Aedín, Conor and Fiona (Keating). Cherished nanny to Aisling, Aoife and Colin. Predeceased by her sister Carmel Maher and brother Dick Cahill. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Niall, sister Mary (Buckley, Thurles), brother Matt (London) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends especially Maura and Mary. Rest in peace. A private Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday (15th July 2020) at 11.30 am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Please wear bright colours to celebrate Rita’s life. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.