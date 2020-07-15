Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The late John Corcoran

The death has occurred of John Corcoran late of Desart, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny, R95 E304 / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny / Killenaule, Tipperary. Predeceased by his infant son, Gerard and infant grandson Mikey. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen and his family: Carmel, Breda, Marie, John, Brendan and Cathriona; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his grandchildren; also his brother, Michael, sisters Joan, Mary and Rena, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May John Rest In Peace

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place. John will repose at his home (R95 E304) on Wednesday July 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Kilmanagh, for Funeral Mass at midday. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeefe.

The late Dermot Kissane

The death has occurred of Dermot Kissane late of St Peter's Road, Greenhills, Dublin / Bansha, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of the late Philomena and devoted dad of Maura, Declan, Jean, Imelda, Dermot and the late Carmel. Sadly missed by his loving children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Dermot rest in peace

In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Dermot’s family and friends a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Dermot would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. When current restrictions are lifted a memorial service for Dermot will be arranged. Please find below the live link for Funeral Mass at 11:30am on Thursday http://www.holyspiritparishgreenhills.ie/web_pages/broadcast.htm

The late Charley McLoughney

The death has occurred of Charley McLoughney late of Liosgarbh, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness, at University Hospital Galway, Predeceased by his parents Mai and Jack and sister Mary Cleary, brother-in-law Tony Chambers. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Nora, sister Alice Brislane, brothers Paddy and Tom, sons Shane, Cathal and Enda, daughters Yvonne and Ciara, daughters-in-law Una, Caitriona and Mairéad, son-in-law Eoin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Charley's remains will leave Liosgrabh, at 11.40am on Thursday morning, 16th July, to arrive at Ardcroney Church for family Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at Ardcroney Cemetery. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to Government guidelines. The McLoughney family wish to thank you for your co-operation.

The late Mary Meagher

The death has occurred of Mary Meagher (née Bradshaw) late of Lismoynan, Fethard, Tipperary. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband William (Billy), sisters Ellen and Daisy and brothers Billy and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Helen and son Liam, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Micko, Bill, Hugh, Anne Marie, Jenny, Eimear and Robert, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to Covid 19 and adhering to Government guidelines, the house and Church are for family only. Mary will be leaving her home in Lismoynan at 10.30 on Friday, July 17th, to arrive in Cloneen for Mass at 11am. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice. Condolences and messages of support for the family may be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.

The late Anna Murphy

The death has occurred of Anna Murphy late of 3 Ashbury Avenue, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her mother Elizabeth, father Patrick, brothers, Patsy, Seanie, Dickie Joey and Jimmy, her sister Betty, nephew Georgie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Maudie, brothers William and Tadgh, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Removal to St. Cronan's Church on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery. Due to government guidelines regarding Covid-19, house is strictly private and only fifty people allowed in the church.

The late Dr. Tom Quillinan

The death has occurred of Dr. Tom Quillinan late of Salthill, Galway / Templetuohy, Tipperary / Bishopstown, Cork. Beloved husband of Áine and much loved father of Niamh, Thomas, Cormac, Cliona and Cillian, adored grand-dad of Joseph, Sophia, Elayna and Síomha, loving son of Pat and brother of Elaine, Denise and Diane. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by his wife and children, his grandchildren, his mother and sisters, daughter-in-law Helena, sons-in-law Michael and Aidan, the extended Sugrue and Quillinan family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, 16th July at the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. Private cremation to follow. House Private. Please visit Knocknacarraparish.ie/news-bulletin for up to date guidance on attending the Church for Mass and public gatherings.

‘A big man with a big heart,

may he rest in peace’