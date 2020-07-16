Tipperary deaths - Thursday, July 16, 2020

The late Sarah Greene

The death has occurred of Sarah Greene late of Grange, Carrig Hill, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Pre-deceased by her father James and nephew Olly. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Bridget, sisters Bríd and Eilís, brother-in-law Francis, nephew Mikey, aunts, uncles, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace. Due to goverment guidelines on public gatherings Sarah's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave her residence on Friday morning (approx 11.30 - down Carrig Hill and Convent Hill and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Sarah's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie/

The late Maura Kennedy

The death has occurred of Maura Kennedy late of Clonora, Glengoole, Thurles, Tipperary. 14th July 2020. Peacefully at home. Beloved sister of Barbara, Breda, Theresa and John. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her niece Barbara Cleary's residence Silverfort, Ballinure, Thurles (E41 P2K1) this Thursday evening from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

''it is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember''.

Due to Government & HSE guidelines a maximum of 50 people may attend Funeral Mass.

The late Joan Laffan

The death has occurred of Joan Laffan (née Joye) late of Bilboa, Cappamore, Limerick and formerly of Coolacussane, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary, July 15th 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Stroke Team, Ward 3B, University Hospital, Limerick. In her 87th year. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her brothers Lar, Tom, Matt and Mick-Joe. Dearly loved mother of Breada, Michael, Seán, Finola and Brendan. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandaughter, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended Laffan and Joye families, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at her residence Thursday evening from 6 o’c until 8.30 o’c. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The late Noel McGrath

The death has occurred of Noel McGrath late of Abbeyview, Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary and Gurtakilleen, Oola, Co. Limerick and late of the Irish Prison Service. Following an accident, Noel, July 11th 2020. Predeceased by his sister Josephine Higgins. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Doris, sons Michael and Ross, daughters Audrey and Kelly, grandchild Lauren, son-in-law Mark, brothers John Joe, Brendan and Haulie, sisters Imelda and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. At the family's request Noel will Repose at his sister's home at Killcoolan, Ballyneety, Limerick, This Thursday evening, from 5pm to 8pm, Eircode (V94 WVX6) , To follow government guidelines and strict social distancing, hand shaking is discouraged. Requiem Mass for family will take place on Friday at 11.30am in the Church of the Scared Heart, Oola, Co. Limerick and Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.