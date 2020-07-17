Tipperary deaths - Friday, July 17, 2020

The late Angela Hallissey

The death has occurred of Angela (Angie) Hallissey late of Radharc Alainn, Golden, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Clare’s Ward, Our Lady’s Hospital Campus. Angela (Angie), beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Margaret (Maggie). Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Patrick and John, sisters-in-law Mary and Eileen, nephews Jason, Gary and Raymond, niece Laura, grandnephews Ben and Ross, grandnieces Holly and Zoe, relatives, work colleagues in St. Patrick’s Hospital, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 private family Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 1pm and can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Nora Ryan

The death has occurred of Nora (Nonie) Ryan (née Power) late of Rathcunikeen, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Michael, twin sister Judy, sister Mary and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Ger and Pat, grandchildren Kate, Cora, Meadhbh, Paudie, Eimear, Michael and Thomas, daughters in law Lisa and Breda, brothers Thomas and Edward, sister in law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 17th July from 5pm to 8pm, with strict adherence to social distancing. Requiem Mass on Saturday 18th in St Kevin's Church Littleton at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family friends in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/littleton.