Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 20

Dave Fenton

Ballina, Tipperary / Skerries, Dublin

Fenton, Skerries Co. Dublin, and late of Ballina Co. Tipperary, 18th July 2020 (peacefully) at the Mater Private Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dave (Noel), predeceased by his sisters Phil and Lucy. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Ruth, daughter Eimear, her partner Brian and adored granddaughter Emma, brothers Patrick, Michael and Jim, sisters Mary and Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family, and a large circle of friends.

May Dave Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements To Be Confirmed Monday Afternoon.