Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 21

Joan Cahill (née Hickey)

Garrymore, Clogheen, Tipperary

Cahill (née Hickey) (Garrymore, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) July 19th 2020. Joan, deeply regretted by her husband Richard, daughter Richelle, sons Brian and Kevin, sister Mary, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal on Tuesday to St Mary's Church, Clogheen, for 11am Mass. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the church. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery. House private due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Allan BYRNE

Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, Tipperary

Byrne, Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 18th 2020, following an accident. Allan, beloved brother of the late Dean. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Shirley and Liam, brother Kevin, partner Laura and the Lonergan family, Cappamore, grandparents Eddie and Mary Ryan, uncles, aunts, granduncles, grandaunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 private family only Funeral Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Wednesday at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.