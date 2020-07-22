Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 22

Martina Grant

Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Martina Grant, Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Co Waterford. Martina passed away peacefully on Monday evening under the tender care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel. She is pre-deceased by her parents Paddy & Maura Grant, sisters Aoife & Jacinta and brothers Willie and Leo. Beloved mother and sister, she will be sadly missed by her son Kyle, brothers John, Pat and Noel, sisters Geraldine (Byrne) and Rosita (Grant), aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Huntingtons Disease Association of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Martina’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences.

Jimmy Clifford

Our Lady's Road, New Inn, Tipperary

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his very good friends.

Paddy Bolger

Rathgormack, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Paddy Bolger, late of Clonmoyle, Rathgormack, Co. Waterford and nine Mile House, Carrick on Suir. Died 20th July 2020. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Teresa, sons Francis, Larry, Tony, Paul, Colm and the late Kevin, brother Sheamey, daughters in law Therese, Marina, Vera, Pat, Magali and Anita, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Tony's house on Wednesday July 22, from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack, on Thursday July 23, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.