Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 23

Patrick Gerard Kennedy

Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick Gerard Kennedy, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A. and formerly of Ballinderry, Nenagh, County Tipperary on the 21st July 2020, following an illness bravely borne with great fortitude and dignity, surrounded by his beloved wife and best friend Tracey and his sons Rory and Robbie of whom he was deeply proud. Predeceased by his baby brother Michael.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and sons, his much loved parents John and Lucy Kennedy, brothers Liam (Sharon) and John (Edel) of Ballinderry, Nenagh, sisters Majella (James) Smith and Mary (Liam) Butler, Birr and Loretta (Brian) Bolger, Dublin. Also his nieces and nephews in Ireland, Hilary, Louise, Billy, Lucy, Daniel, Luke, Ellen, Anna and David, his uncle Gerard (Eileen). Also sadly missed by his family in America, his mother-in-law Dodie Ortiz who loved him as her own, his brothers-in-law Richard (Liz) and Rob (Leigh) Ortiz, sister-in-law Kim (Doug) Cole and his nieces and nephews Matthew, Brian, Kevin, Julian, Cami, Emma and Celia, also by his aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends.

Patrick's Funeral will take place at a later date in America. A Memorial Mass will be held in Terryglass Church in due course.

Patsy Hickey

Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the ICU department at South Tipperary general Hospital. Patsy, sadly missed by his loving family, his beloved wife Teresa, son Mark, daughter Cathy, granschildren Alex and Lily, brothers Jamesey (Canada) and Mike, his sister Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in St.Mary's Church, Irishtown followed by private cremation in The Island Crematorium, Co. Cork. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service. www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie. No flowers by request. Donations, if so desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Liam (William) Fayne

Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary / Greystones, Limerick

In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles and South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Delia, brothers Michael and Jackie, sisters Stephanie, Sheila and Kitty. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Patrick (Greystones, Ennis Road, Limerick), sister in law Marion, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grand-nieces, relatives, members of Thurles Golf Club (former President), neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Saturday, 25th July, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to Government restrictions numbers are restricted to 50 family and friends in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/.