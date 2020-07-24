Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 24

Nora O'Brien

Ballinahinch, Tipperary / Dublin

O'BRIEN, Nora (Brussels, and formerly of Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary and Dublin) July 21, 2020, peacefully in the Résidence Le Cinquantenaire. Predeceased by her partner Eamonn Gallagher, Nora is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Breda, Frances and Kathleen, by her brother William, and by her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Le Cinquantenaire and special thanks to her many devoted friends in Brussels. Cremation, July 27, at 10.00 am at the Crematorium de Bruxelles. At a later date, a funeral Mass for Nora will be celebrated in Ballinahinch Church, Co. Tipperary, after which her ashes will be interred in Killoscully. Those who would like to attend Nora's funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, are invited to leave a personal message for the family below.

In iothlainn Dé go gcastar sinn.