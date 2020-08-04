Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 4

Michelle Power

Thomond Road and Monakeeba, Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly, at home. Beloved daughter of Michael and Una. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brother Philip, sisters Caroline (Murray), Mairead and Sinead, nephews Martin, Charlie and Luke, niece Fiadh, brother in law Martin-Joseph, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her brother's residence (Toureen Mhuire, Clongour Road, Thurles E41Y761) on Tuesday, 4th August, from 5pm to 8pm for family and friends (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Wednesday 5th for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited in the church. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/ Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Michelle's charity of choice "Crumlin Children's Hospital"

Kevin Power

Morton Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Barry Moriarty

Coolbawn, Tipperary / Howth, Dublin

Moriarty Barry, Coolbawn, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Howth, 31st July, 2020. Peacefully, in the care of the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved son of the late Colm and Ann. Very sadly missed by his loving sister Ciara, brothers Kevin and Stephen, sisters-in-law Larissa and Pauline, nieces Anna, Olivia and Charlotte, nephew Sean, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place for family and close friends.

WILLIAM J BRENNAN

Ballinamona,. Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary

Of Schuylkill Philadelphia USA, passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Mary (nee Hughes Ballinamona Norwood). Beloved father of the late Neil Brennan. Also survived by many loving in-laws Pakie Hughes (Joan), Rody Hughes (Kathleen), Sarah Walsh (Tom), Antoinette McKeough and Sean Hughes (Joan), nieces, nephews and friends. Former Employee of PECO. Relatives and friends.

May William Rest In Peace

Funeral has taken place on Saturday, August 1st, at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th & Dickinson Sts., Phila., PA 19146.



