Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 5

Mary Nash (née Kiely)

15 Lower Limerick Street, Roscrea, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Michael and sons William, Neddy, Paddy and Johnny. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Michael, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings Mary's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday morning (approx.11.30am and travel down Main Street and Limerick Street and into St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea). Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Her Funeral Mass can be viewed online at st.cronancluster.ie.

Margaret Lonergan (née Halpin)

Derrygrath, Cahir, Tipperary

Margaret died peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by her beloved son James. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Patsi, daughter Brigitte, brothers Paddy and Michael, son in law Brian, daughter in law Caroline, sister in law Kay, grandchildren Gavin, Dean, Abby and Mya, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral cortege leaving her home on Thursday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Nicholas's Church, Grange (Clonmel), for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Derrygrath Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Funeral Mass is restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

May She Rest In Peace

Bernard Guiry

Strand Palace, Youghal, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary

Bernard Guiry, Strand Palace, Youghal. Co Cork and late of Southview, Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 3rd August 2020, peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Lisa and Pamela, sons Jason and Shane, grandchildren, Crystal, grandsons Charlie and Logan, Mother Bridget, brothers Ray and Roger, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bernard Rest in Peace

Bernard’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 7th August 2020, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Anne Wylie (née Boland)

Galtee View, Emly, Tipperary

WYLIE (née Boland), Galtee View, Emly, Co. Tipperary. 3rd August 2020 – Anne, predeceased by her husband Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, Marie (O’Brien-Lattin), Josephine (O’Sullivan- Lattin), Pat (Murray-Tipperary), Willie (Murray-Monemore, Emly), Danny (Murray-Dungarvan), Tommy (Murray-Kilkenny) & Anne (Popplewell- Kilnafinch, Nenagh), sister Margaret, sons & daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a private family Mass will take place at St. Ailbe’s Church, Emly at 11.30am on Wednesday (Aug. 5th), which may be viewed online at www.emly.ie followed by private cremation.