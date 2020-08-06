Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 6

Denis O'Brien

Fourmilewater, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Denis O’Brien, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England and formerly Fourmilewater, Co. Waterford. Denis passed away peacefully at the Lister Hospital, Stevenage on Wednesday 8th July 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Dennis, daughter Helen (Jack), grandchildren Ciaran, Lizzie and Conor, son-in-law Melvin, Dennis’ partner Paula, Lizzie’s fiancé Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady and St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater on Friday at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

BABY MICHELLE DUNNE-KEESHAN

Lahorna, Puckane, Tipperary

Suddenly but peacefully at home 4th August 2020. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Barry and Lorraine, her twin sister Marie, Saoirse and Shauna. Grandparents Billy Dunne & John and Ann Keeshan. Aunts and uncles relatives neighbours and friends.

May Michelle Sleep With The Angels

Mass of the Angels takes place for family and relatives this Saturday in Ballinree Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

Samuel (Sam) POWELL

Whitebarns, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary

Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by his beloved parents Nancy & Henry. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Marian and cherished family Maria, William & Sinead, daughter in law Helen, son in law Noel and also by Ron, grandchildren Jack, Annie and James, brothers in law, sisters in law, his cousins Lily, Kathleen, Eileen and Thomas, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Sam Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass for family and relatives takes place this Sunday in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killnanaeve Graveyard. The funeral can be viewed live on https://rhealy.ie/funeral/ Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.