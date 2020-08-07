Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 7

Nancy McGrath (née O'Dwyer)

Birchgrove, Hollyford, Tipperary

McGrath (nee O’Dwyer) (Birchgrove, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary) August 6th 2020, peacefully at home, Nancy, wife of the late Michael and mother-in-law of the late Thomas Condon. Sadly missed by her loving sons Paddy, James, John, Michael and Tommy, daughters Siobhán, Mairéad, Maura and Kathleen, sister Sarah, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving in St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the National Guidelines on Covid-19 only 50 people are allowed in the Church.

Dan McCormack

Pallas, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Peacefully at home with his family. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving sons Martin, Terence and Peter, daughter Theresa (Bannon), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Ellie, Doreen and Mary, son-in-law Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines a private family mass will take place at 11 AM in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Saturday, followed by interment in Glenkeen Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed here twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

Tom Haugh

Limerick Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Doonbeg, Clare / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Tom Haugh, Limerick Road, Nenagh and formerly of Shragh, Doonbeg, Co. Clare, retired engineer North Tipperary Co. Co., peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family and friends, predeceased by his sisters Mary and Anne and his brother Michael, beloved husband and father of Mary (nee Harney), Martin, Justine and Aileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Chris and Josie, granddaughters Laura, Emma and Maria, daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace.

Tom will repose at his home, for family and friends, until his Funeral Mass on Saturday 8th at 10am in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in the Nire Church Cemetery, Ballymacarbery, Co. Waterford (E91 W598) at 1.30pm (approx). In keeping with Government Guidelines on social distancing, at all times, the mass will be limited to 50 people, those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie.

The family would like to thank the staff of Milford Care Centre and The Irish Cancer Society.

Kathleen Monica ARCARI (née Prendergast)

Bray, Wicklow / Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Kathleen Monica Arcari, 82, of South Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. Monica was born June 27, 1938, in Ardfinnan, County Tipperary, to John and Kathleen Prendergast.

She moved to Dublin in her early 20’s, where she trained at Jervis street hospital and became a registered nurse. Monica was married to Bruno Arcari. Throughout their 20-year marriage, they lived in Bray, County Wicklow, where they owned and operated a nursing home and made life-long friendships.

Monica lived a full, active life surrounded by people that loved her. During the 18 years she lived in South Boston, many would see her walking her beloved Snowey or enjoying dinners out with friends and family. She enjoyed going to the gym, The Ollie and traveling back to Ireland for holidays and to see her many close friends, especially the Foxes.

Monica is survived by her three children, Mario of New York, NY; Joey of Brookline, MA; and Nicola of New York, NY; 5 grandchildren, Kianna, Mario Jr. Giovanni, Joey and Annabelle; and her cat Molly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest daughter Grace, next to whom she will be buried to in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, County Dublin.

Arrangements for her journey back to Ireland are on ongoing. Wake and funeral details will follow shortly.