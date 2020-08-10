Tipperary deaths - Monday, August 10, 2020

The late Jamie Burke

The death has occurred of Jamie Burke late of Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family. Beloved partner of Carol; he will be very sadly missed by his partner, sisters Suzanne and Lorraine, brothers Brian and Gareth, sister-in-law Rachel, brothers-in-law Andy and Philip, friend Alan, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to St. Francis Hospice.

The late Alice Moloney

The death has occurred of Alice Moloney (née Tobin) late of Red City, Fethard, Tipperary. Alice; predeceased by her husband Sean, her sisters Noreen and Mary, her brothers John and Philip; deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Geraldine, John, Adrian, Louise, Mark and Claire, sisters Ann and Nellie, sons in law Paul, Steve and Declan, daughter in law Edel, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. In accordance with HSE and Government Restrictions, the funeral will be for family only. The funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, will be streamed online at https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html. Burial will take place after Mass in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of support and condolences may be left for the family on the condolence page of RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson's Association of Ireland https://parkinsons.ie/