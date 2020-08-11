Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The late Patrick J Madden

The death has occurred of Patrick J McMahon late of 2, Derby Terrace, St Michael`s Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. In his 101st year, Dad slipped away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Tess, wonderful dad to Noel, Derry, Mary and Orla, father-in-law and friend to Maigread, Kate and Duncan. Sadly missed by his adoring grandchildren Alannah, Neal, Denise, Rebecca, Rory, Patrick, Emily, Eabha, Alice, Tereza and great-granddad to Conor, Sophie and Isabelle. He will also be greatly missed by his sister-in-law Margaret, his carers, neighbours and friends. Requiescat In Pace. The Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday 12 August in St Michael's Church, Tipperary Town but due to government advice regarding public gatherings this will be private. Mass can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Paddy Doyle

The death has occurred of Paddy Doyle late of 7 Moyne Road, Thurles, Tipperary. The death has occurred of Paddy Doyle, 7 Moyne Road, Thurles. Paddy died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday the 10th of August. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kay, his brother Jimmy and his sister Olive, he will be greatly missed by his heartbroken children Karen and David, son-in-law Liam, Richelle, sisters Anna and Breda, his grandchildren Eve and Kate to whom he was devoted, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements later.

The late Kathleen Grant

The death has occurred of Kathleen Grant (née Kavanagah) late of Leixlip, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Kathleen, beloved wife of Willie and dear mother of Lynda and the late Alan. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Jim, sister Mary, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family would ask you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Wednesday morning (12th August, 2020) at 10am. http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/ Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The late Sarah Harty

The death has occurred of Sarah Harty (née Lonergan) late of Firhouse, Dublin / Toomevara, Tipperary. Passed away peacefully on the 7th of August 2020, in the care of the wonderful staff at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of Paddy and loving mother to P.J. and Donal; Sarah will be very sadly missed by her husband, sons, brother Donal, her sister Eileen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and all her extended family, neighbours, and friends. May She Rest in Peace. Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in the coming days. No Flowers Please. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01)406-1000.

The late Joanne Kiely

The death has occurred of Joanne Kiely late of Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by her loving parents Tom & Mary, brothers and sisters Thomas, Teresa, Sheila, Katie, Dinny, Maria, P.J., Anne and Michael, brothers-in-law Aidan and Niall, sister-in-law Mary, Dinny’s partner Chantelle, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, her extended family, colleagues at Cleary’s Motors, Thurles and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government guidelines a private family Mass will take place for Joanne on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in Ileigh Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed here https://www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh. A memorial Mass for Joanne will take place at a later date.

The late Andrzej Jan Michalska

The death has occurred of Andrzej Jan (Andre) Michalska late of Palmershill, Old Dublin Road, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Poznan, Poland. August 9th 2020, unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by Maria, his children and grandchildren, extended family, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 funeral takes place privately.

The late Claire Pringle

The death has occurred of Claire Pringle (née Reidy) late of Baron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Claire passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughter Cathy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Private cremation will take place afterwards at 3.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. Claire’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.