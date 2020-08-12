Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The late Mary Catherine Buckley

The death has occurred of Mary Catherine Buckley (née Ryan) late of Chancellorsland, Emly, Tipperary. Mary Catherine in her 106th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat & daughter Freeda. Deeply regretted by her loving family son John, daughters Ann (Limerick), Esther (Murphy, Newmarket-on-Fergus), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, cherished grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, wonderful carers, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Mary Catherine will repose at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22. Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. At the family's request, family & friends are welcome. Under HSE guidelines, social distancing will be adhered to. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11am. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church Emly at 11.20am for 11.30am Mass. Funeral can be viewed live on the following link www.emly.ie Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

The late Nancy Horan

The death has occurred of Nancy Horan late of Moanteen, Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Moanteen, Golden, Co. Tipperary, August 11th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Nancy, beloved sister of the late Denis, Tom and Pakie. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim, sister-in-law Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden, on Thursday at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Cissie Russell

The death has occurred of Cissie Russell (née Barrett) late of 43 Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 9th August 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mikey and loving mother to the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving children Tom, Michael, John, Catherine and Angela, daughter in law Rita, son in law Padraig, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Nicholas' Church, on Friday, 14th August 2020, at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral will be private to the immediate family and friends. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.