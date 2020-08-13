Tipperary deaths - Thursday, August 13, 2020

The late David Magee

The death has occurred of David Magee late of Cluen, Bansha, Tipperary and late of Belfast, August 11, 2020. David, sadly missed by his loving family; wife Anne, sons David and Robert, daughter Anne, grandson Aidrian, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and extended family in the USA. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, David’s burial service will take place in Bansha Cemetery on Friday August 14, 2020 at 3pm.

The late James Gleeson

The death has occurred of James Gleeson late of 14 Rosemount, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Mossy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Berna, his sons Gary and James, brothers Pat , Michael and Timmy. Grandchildren Joe, James, Cali and Greg, sisters-in-law Margaret, Carina and Lil, daughters-in-law, Shauna and Laura, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. R.I.P. Due to government guidelines, Funeral Mass will be for family only. James will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am, via St. Cronan's Terrace and Carrolls Row, arriving at St Cronan's Church for funeral Mass at 12oc followed by burial in the new cemetery. House Strictly Private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The late Eileen McCarthy

The death has occurred of Eileen McCarthy late of Ballycapple, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Eileen, in the loving care of the Matron & Staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by her sister Alice (Tierney), brothers Mattie & Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving niece Mary, nephews Timothy, Martin, Michael, Noel, John & Brendan, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephews & great grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral arriving to SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Friday at 11.15 for funeral mass at 11.30. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19, numbers are limited in the Church.

The late James Scott

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Scott late of Kylenoe, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary, August 11th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. James (Jim), predeceased by his beloved wife Noreen, brothers Billy and Patrick, sisters Mary, Eileen, Marianne, Phyllis and Carmel. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Ann, family Mary Quinn, Martina Rigney, Timothy and James, sons-in-law Nicky and Paul, daughters-in-law Annette and Niamh, grandchildren to whom he was devoted Michaela, Eimear, Jack, Luke, Nicola, Aidan, Andrew and Aoibhín, sister Anne O’Sullivan, brothers-in-law Larry and David, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm (with strict adherence to social distance). Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Peter’s Church Moycarkey at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/embed/dS8a8t1Y7iE followed by Burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.