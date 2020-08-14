Tipperary deaths - Friday, August 14, 2020

The late George Hogan

The death has occurred of George (Noel) Hogan late of Ballybrack, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary. August 12th 2020 (suddenly) at home. George (Noel); dearly beloved husband and best friend of Maureen, much loved father of Caroline, Jacqueline, Georgina and the late Colm. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughters, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Noel's Funeral Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at the Church of S.S. Alphonsus & Columba, Ballybrack Village at 10am, followed thereafter by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, Noel’s Requiem Mass will be strictly limited to 50 persons. To live stream the church go to http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ss-alphonsus-columba-church-ballybrack. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are welcome to leave a personal message on Colm’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie.

The late Nora Hawkins

The death has occurred of Nora Hawkins (née Mc Cormack) late of Witham, Essex & formerly Kickham St., Thurles on 25th July 2020. After a long illness, Nora Hawkins (nee Mc Cormack), formerly of Kyle Terrace, Kickham Street, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Derek, and parents Mary & James Mc Cormack. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Debbie, son Jim, grandson Christopher, brother John, sisters Marie (Carroll) & Margaret (Roche), son-in-law Keith, brothers-in-law Michael & Ger, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace. Private funeral takes place in Witham, Essex, UK. Memorial mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Monday next, 17th August, at 11am. Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

The late Michael Hughes

The death has occurred of Michael Hughes late of Barna, Innishannon, Cork / Monard, Tipperary on August 13th 2020 peacefully at his home. Michael, late of Monard, Co. Tipperary, beloved husband of Catherine (Bridget) (nee Butler), and brother of the late Sr. Ambrose, John and Martin. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters Freddie, Peggy and Bridie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and many friends especially his greyhound friends. In an effort to follow Government and HSE guidelines, Michael's Funeral will be private. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Michael's Funeral Cortège will be passing through Barna Cross and Farnahoe on route to St. Mary's Church, Innishannon, on Saturday at 11.30am approx. May Michael Rest in Peace.

The late Karen Meagher

The death has occurred of Karen Meagher (née KELLY) late of Ballina, Tipperary / Killaloe, Clare / Tallaght, Dublin. Late of Tallaght Dublin. Suddenly. Predeceased by her father Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe and cherished sons Conor, Jack and Bobby, her mother Carmel, brothers Neil, Stephen, Ian and Luke, aunts and uncles, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Mike, Tom and Jackie, sisters-in-law Marie, Nora and Jane, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May Karen Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a family Funeral Mass will take place this Saturday morning at 11.30 o'c in Our Lady & St.Lua's Church, Ballina followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.