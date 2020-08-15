Tipperary deaths - Saturday, August 15, 2020

The late Mary Moloney

The death has occurred of Mary Moloney (née Ryan) late of Ballycorrigan, Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving husband Andrew, adored family Catriona (O'Brien), Andre, Vivienne (Ryan), Claire (O'Toole)and Michael; sons in law Robert, Liam, Vivian; daughters in law Majella and Claire; grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to the government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Mary's funeral will be private in Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina, on Sunday, 16th of August, at 2pm, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Canon Philip Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Canon Philip FitzGerald late of Forgestown, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary. The death has occurred of Canon Philip FitzGerald in the Diocese of Leeds. Formerly of Forgestown, Horse and Jockey, Thurles. Predeceased by his father Jimmy, his mother Nell, brother Dick and nephews James FitzGerald and Sean Carey. May He Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, Brighouse on Wednesday, 26th August 2020, at 11am. Interment later in Brighouse Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey on Sunday, 30th August, at 14.00. Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited in the Church.

The late Michael O'Byrne

The death has occurred of Michael O'Byrne late of Ballindoney Castle Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary, passed away, peacefully, on Friday, 14th August 2020, surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff of Kerlogue Nursing Home, Wexford. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peggy) he will be remembered with love by his daughter Anne Marie, sister Margaret (Sr. Ann), granddaughters Aoife and Ruth, son-in-law Eamonn extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and adhering to HSE Guidelines, Funeral cortege will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Saturday at 6.30pm, via house, arriving at St Nicholas's Church, Grange, for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon and in accordance with Government guidelines, Michael's Mass will be limited to 50 persons followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please. Please note social distancing must be adhered to at all times.

The late Una O'Malley

The death has occurred of Una O'Malley late of Suir Castle House, Golden, Tipperary, August 14th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of St. Luke’s Nursing Home, Mahon, Cork. Una, beloved daughter of the late John and Marie O’ Malley. Sadly missed by her sisters Maggie and Tishie, brothers Harold and Tony, sister-in-law Rosa, nieces Kathy, Tara and Allison, nephews Patrick, Liam, Brian and Fionn, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick O'Mara

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) O'Mara late of Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 DR62. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, his sons Henry and Frank, his daughter Marie, his sisters Sally Somers and Eileen Felice, his brother James, grandchildren Lana, Alex and Itziar, daughter in law Mary Clare, son in law Antonio, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to HSE and Government guidelines, the Wake and Funeral will take place for family and close friends only. Pat will repose at his residence between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday. The Funeral Mass will take place in Lisronagh on Sunday at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Expressions of sympathy and condolence may be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.

The late Tom Ryan (Smith)

The death has occurred of Tom Ryan (Smith) late of Cappanuke House, Cappamore, Limerick and formerly of Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. August 14th 2020 peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of the late Pearl. Sadly missed by his loving sons Tom and Pat, daughter Eleanor, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving on Sunday, 16th August, at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be heard on 106.8 FM burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.