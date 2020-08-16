Tipperary deaths - Sunday, August 16, 2020

The late Rita Castles

The death has occurred of Rita (Margaret) Castles (née Stanley) late of Coolagh, Callan, Kilkenny and formerly of Parkmore, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and Ballinaclash, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow. Peacefully at her home on Saturday, 15th August 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply loved by her sorrowing family, sons John, Ian and Andrew, daughter Audrey, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Wilfred, sister Adelaide, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus"

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, 18th August, at 2pm in St. Saviour’s Church, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinatone Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care team. Donations can be made through Molloy’s Funeral Directors. House strictly private please.

The late Deirdre Daniels

The death has occurred of Deirdre Daniels (née Houlihan) late of Lower Irishtown and formerly Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deirdre passed away peacefully on Friday evening at St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by P.J., her loving sons Eric, Thomas and Ben, mother Phyllis (O’Mahony), brothers Thomas, Noel, Adrian, Eoghan and Tony, sisters Patricia, Helen and Regina, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. In compliance with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Monday at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late Bridget Duncan

The death has occurred of Bridget Duncan (née Healy) late of Foyle, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary and Coventry, England. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 13th August, 2020 in the care of the wonderful staff of Coventry University Hospital. Lovingly remembered by her husband Jim, her brothers Bob, John, Jerry and Albert, her sisters Ann and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace Bridget. Bridget's Funeral Mass will take place in Coventry, England on Thursday 3rd September 2020.

Her Smile

Though her smile has gone forever and her hand we cannot touch,

We still have so many memories of the one we loved so much.

Her memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part,

God has her in his keeping, we have her in our hearts.

The late Eileen O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Donnell (née D'Arcy) late of Killusty South, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her son and daughter Keith and Denise, brother Leo, grandson Ian and his mother Breda, daughter in law Sue, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday, from 5.30 with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty at 7pm, to arrive at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, mourners are asked to wear a face mask in the funeral home and that a social distance is maintained. Those who wish may offer their condolences online on the Condolence page of RIP.ie