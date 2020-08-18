Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 18

Pat Ryan

St. Patrick`s Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary

Pat Ryan, St. Patrick's Terrace, Nenagh, August 16th 2020, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his family, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret (Moll). Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mai (Kinrade) and Dolores (Quirke), brother Eddie (Chigago, U.S.A.), nephews Ricki, Ken, Declan, Graeme and Eoin, niece Debbie, grandniece Aila, grandnephew Jack, sister-in-law Shelly, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace.

Pat's Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Wednesday 19th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines on social distancing, at all times, the Mass will be limited to 50 people, those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie

Eugene Griffin

Hogan Square, Cahir, Tipperary

Eugene died, unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Valerie, Nathalie and Sharon, their partners Denver, Chaz and John, granddaughter Alex, cousins, close friends Mary Walker and John and Hannah Mai O'Connor, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Eugene's funeral cortège will leave his home on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Bru Columbanus, Cork.

Due to current restrictions Eugene's Mass will be for family and close friends only. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please use the link below or email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your thoughts on to Eugene's family. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.