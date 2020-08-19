Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 19

Mary Therese (Tess) Shine (née O'Keeffe)

Strandside South, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Shine (nee O’Keeffe), Peacefully on the 17th August 2020, Mary Therese (Tess), of Strandside South, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and formerly of Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Dearly beloved wife of Jim, devoted mother of Helen (Simpson), Fiona (Hill) and Jim, deeply mourned by her loving family, sons-in-law Paul and Martin, daughter-in-law Kasey, her treasured grandchildren Aoife, Orla, Conor, Ronan, Kieran, Cormac, Ethan, Ro, Amelia and Toby, brother John O’ Keeffe (Castleknock, Dublin), sisters Eleanor Giblin (Malahide, Dublin) and Anne McEvoy (Foynes, Limerick), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by her brother Billy.

In accordance with the current recommendations Tess’ funeral will be private. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, 20th August, in St. Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside followed by interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Dungarvan. Those wishing to attend the burial are requested to observe social distancing. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.

Tess’ Funeral Mass can be viewed live from 10.50 a.m. on Thursday at www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-augustines-church. Condolences can be left on the online condolence page below. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o Kiely Funeral Directors, Dungarvan.

Paddy Duggan

Ballysloe, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary

Paddy died, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his sister Sally. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mary, his loving family Paul, Maeve (Maher), Larry and Patrick, daughters-in-law Angela, Anna and Stacey, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Adrian, Elaine, Tomás, Brian, Darragh, Shaunna, Killian, Cathal, Róisín and Ciarán, great-grandchildren Lily, Tadhg and Quinn, brothers Murt and Thomas, sister Joan (Morrissey) and Mary Corcoran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of St. Patrick and St. Oliver, Glengoole, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar. As per Covid-19 directives, please comply with Government advice regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face coverings.

Brian Devine

Summerhill and Williamsferry House B & B, Nenagh, Tipperary / Strabane, Tyrone

Brian Devine, Summerhill and Williamsferry House B & B, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Glenmornan, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, August 16th 2020, suddenly, at home, predeceased by his parents Hugh Anthony and Margaret (Peggy). Sadly missed by his loving family, son Paul, daughter Louise and their mother Mary, his brothers and sisters Marian, Patsy, Anne, Colette, Michael, Vincent, Martin, Eugene and Aidan, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, friends and his loyal companions Lady and Honey.

May he Rest in Peace

A private cremation service for family and friends will take place for Brian on Friday at Shannon Crematorium in keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines on social distancing.

Patrick (Pat) O'Dwyer

Killeenyarda, Holycross, Tipperary

Peacefully. Formerly of Levenshulme, Manchester and Rosnacanee, Drombane. Predeceased by wife Mary, brothers Jimmy, Hugh, Peter, Liam, Johnny, Michael and sister Mary; Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Catherine, Marie, Shelia and Patrica, son Sean, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Justine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Pat's Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Friday, 21st August, in Holycross Abbey at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery, Drombane. In keeping with Government guidelines on social distancing the mass will be limited to 50 people, those who are unable to attend can view the ceremony on the church live stream service https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Patrick- Connie Carey

Cooleens Close and Queen Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Patrick (Connie) Carey, Cooleens Close, and formerly of Queen Street Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 18th August 2020 peacefully at his residence (Father of the late Stella and Pat). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria and children Brian, Maisie, Paula, Maxine, Flora-Louise, John- Paul, Emma, Alan and Mathew, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Maureen, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relative and friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace

Patrick’s Funeral cortége will leave his home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family Flowers only Donation, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Philip (Phil) Quinlan

Ballinla, Ballaghmore, Laois / Tipperary

Philip (Phil) Quinlan, Ballinla, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossary, Co. Laois, August 17,2020, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Nora (nee Farrell) and sister Bridie (Delaney). Deeply regretted by his daughter Mary (O’Sullivan, Newport), sons Michael, Jim and Gerard, daughter in law Mary, son in law Liam, grandchildren Eóin, Conor, Lisa and Aishling, great-granddaughter Emma, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Philip Rest In Peace

Private Funeral Mass will take place for family only in St Molua’s Church Ballaghmore (Eircode R32 AE86) this Thursday (Aug 20th) at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 Directive only 25 can enter the Church.