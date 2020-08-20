Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 20

Liam Gavin

Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh, Galway City, Galway / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Sadly, missed by his beloved children Jessica and Emlyn and their mother Gerri, his brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his dear friends both here in Ireland and in Australia.

Reposing at his residence for family and relatives only on Thursday, 20th August, from 4 o’clock until 6 o’clock. Removal on Friday, 21st August, to Saints Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary for a private Mass, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) O'Dwyer

Killeenyarda, Holycross, Tipperary / Drombane, Tipperary

Peacefully. Formerly of Levenshulme, Manchester and Rosnacanee, Drombane. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers Jimmy, Hugh, Peter, Liam, Johnny, Michael and sister Mary; Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Catherine, Marie, Shelia and Patrica, son Sean, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Justine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Pat's Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Friday, 21st August, in Holycross Abbey at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery, Drombane. In keeping with Government guidelines on social distancing the mass will be limited to 50 people, those who are unable to attend can view the ceremony on the church live stream service https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

John O'Sullivan

Brothers of Charity, Foynes and Annbrook, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John O'Sullivan, Brothers of Charity, The Residential Bungalow, Foynes, Co. Limerick, late of Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Co. Limerick and formerly of Annbrook, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Brothers of Charity, Foynes. Much loved eldest son of James (Jimmy) and the late Noreen O'Sullivan (nee Kinane), loving brother to Maria, Katherine, Jim and Peter. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nephews and nieces Rory, Michael, Hugh, Kevin, Mark, Ella, Maeve, Eoghan and Ruairi, aunts, uncles, cousins and the friends, fellow residents and staff of his second home in Foynes.

John's Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Saturday (22nd) in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 10 o'clock. In keeping with government and HSE Guidelines on social distancing, at all times, the Mass will be limited to 50 people. Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie A private cremation service for John will take place.

Jimmy and his family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Brothers of Charity Centres in Bawnmore and Foynes for the love and care given to John over many years.

Mary Sirr (née Yorke)

Fox Lodge, Kilbrennal, Killenaule, Tipperary / Dublin / Longford

Sirr (nee Yorke), Mary (Fox Lodge, Kilbrennal, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary & formerly Longford and Dublin). 19th August 2020. Predeceased by her husband Páraic and brother Brendan. Deeply regretted by her son Lorcan and daughter Aoife, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Daniel and Megan, sisters Nuala and Evelyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Thursday evening from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Friday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines regarding Social distancing and face coverings.