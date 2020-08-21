Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 21

Alice Ryan (Val) (née Ryan (K))

The Old School House, Cloneyharp, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary / Clonoulty, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home and Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by her brothers Paddy and Johnny, sisters Mary (Carey) and Margaret (Murphy), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, for family, friends and neighbours, on Saturday, 22nd August, from 6pm to 8pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Church of John the Baptist, Clonoulty on Sunday, 23rd August, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoulty New Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited in the Church.

Srm. Stella Mary Minogue

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary / Scariff, Clare

Peacefully, in the loving care of the sisters and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her community, the Sisters of the congregation, her brothers Amby (Chicago), John (Derrymore, Scarriff), sister SrM. Luke (Roscrea), her sisters-in-law Margaret and Teresa, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid restrictions a private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday in Mt Carmel Nursing Home Chapel at 3pm followed by burial afterwards in the community cemetery in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

Joan Carew (née Griffin)

Kilmore, Dundrum, Tipperary / Castlegregory, Kerry

Carew: (neé Griffin) Kilmore, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Stradbally, Castlegregory, Co Kerry, August 19th, 2020. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the doctors and staff of Cork University Hospital. Joan: Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband John, son Eoin, sisters Breda, Mary Jo and Eithne, brothers in law, sisters in law. nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Arriving for Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, on Saturday (August 22th) at 12.30pm, followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private, please.