Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 23

Mary McLoughlin (née Healy)

Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom, Michael, Seamus, John and Raymond, daughters Anne and Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Anthony, sisters-in-law Kitty and Margaret, cousins, neighbours and many good friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles for family, friends and neighbours on Sunday, 23rd August, from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday, 24th August, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of Community Hospital of the Assumption.

Charles Hedley McConnell

Dalkey, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Enniscorthy, Wexford

McConnell Charles Hedley, late of Dalkey, London, Carrick-on-Suir, Tenerife and Enniscorthy. Died peacefully at The Beacon Hospital (Dublin) surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his children Claire Morley (Sligo), Niamh (Wexford), Drew (London), Tristan (Dublin) and his grandchildren Nina and Michael John and the loving mother of his children Siobhan O'Malley. Predeceased by his son John Hedley (Jay) and his sister Patricia Murray. Deeply regretted by his brothers Stafford and John Henry and his sisters Siobhan and Annmarie, his extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place at Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground, Co. Wexford.

Una Barry

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary

And formerly of Moneen Court, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Ciarán and Donal, sisters Sr. Maire de Barra, Sr. Mary Liam and Tassa.

Deeply regretted by her sister Nuala (USA), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to goverment guidelines Una's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday morning (approx 11.30am - travel down Main St, Rosemary St and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie.

Evelyn O'Mara (née White)

Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 DR62

O'Mara (née White), Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, August 22nd 2020, Evelyn. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, her brothers Sean, Bertie, Francie, Charlie, Albert and Leo, and her sisters Maureen Hyland and Sylvia Meehan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Henry and Frank, daughter Marie, her brothers Gabriel and Paddy, her sisters Carmel Donegan, Teresa Muldowney and Ann Dillon, her grandchildren Lana, Alex and Itziar, daughter in law Mary Clare, son in law Antonio, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will take place for family and close friends only. Evelyn will repose at her residence between 6pm and 8pm on Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Maher (née Addley)

Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary / Killaloe, Clare

Mary Maher, (nee Addley), Newtown, Nenagh and formerly of Cross Roads, Killaloe, Co. Clare, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, predeceased by her beloved husband James (Jim). Sadly missed by her loving family, son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Mary, her adored grandchildren James, Laura and Stephen and great-grandchildren Jake, Saoirse and Caleb, her brothers Syl and Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Mary will repose at her home on Sunday for family and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday 24th in The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra, (Newtown), at 12 o'clock, with a limit of 50 people, in accordance with guidelines on social distancing, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Declan GRENE

'Sonas', Damien House, Dundrum, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary

Grene, ‘Sonas’, Damien House, Clonmel and formerly of Grene Park, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. August 22nd 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Declan, beloved son of the late Clem and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his aunts Frances and Angela, cousins, his many friends at ‘Sonas’, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions family and close friends only funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla on Tuesday at 1pm followed by burial in Athassel Abbey, Golden.