Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The late Teresa O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Dwyer (née Brosnan) late of Golden, Tipperary and formerly Loughfouder, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry, August 24th 2020, peacefully at home. Teresa, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Anna Marie, sister Marian, brothers Timmy and Michael John, brother-in-law Barney, sisters-in-law Sheelagh, Mary and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, former nursing colleagues, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on Covid-19, family only Funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden, on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to ICRR Air Ambulance Ireland.

The late Kathleen Monica Arcari

The death has occurred of Kathleen Monica Arcari (née Prendergast) late of Bray, Wicklow / Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Kathleen Monica Arcari, 82, of South Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. Monica was born June 27, 1938, in Ardfinnan, County Tipperary, to John and Kathleen Prendergast.

She moved to Dublin in her early 20’s, where she trained at Jervis street hospital and became a registered nurse. Monica was married to Bruno Arcari. Throughout their 20-year marriage, they lived in Bray, County Wicklow, where they owned and operated a nursing home and made life-long friendships. Monica lived a full, active life surrounded by people that loved her. During the 18 years she lived in South Boston, many would see her walking her beloved Snowey or enjoying dinners out with friends and family. She enjoyed going to the gym, The Ollie and traveling back to Ireland for holidays and to see her many close friends, especially the Foxes.

Monica is survived by her three children, Mario of New York, NY; Joey of Brookline, MA; and Nicola of New York, NY; 5 grandchildren, Kianna, Mario Jr. Giovanni, Joey and Annabelle; and her cat Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest daughter Grace, next to whom she will be buried to in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, County Dublin. A private Funeral Mass for family and close friends will take place on Monday, 31st August, at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace. The burial will take place in Shanganagh Cemetery at 1.00pm approx. May she rest in peace.

The late Rose Boyle

The death has occurred of Rose Boyle (née Shanahan) late of Mullaunbrack, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband and best friend Sean, son John, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Shay, Seán Óg and Juliet-Rose, daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law Damien, brothers Martin, Patrick and John, sisters Carmel and Bernie, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Tom Delaney

The death has occurred of Tom Delaney late of Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Tom, beloved father of the late Melissa, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 family only funeral mass takes place on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on htpps://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Bridget Dwyer

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Dwyer (née Moylan) late of Cormackstown, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Unexpectedly, after a short illness, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sister Josie (Hayes), brother Willie, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles for family, friends and neighbours on Tuesday, 25th August, from 6pm to 8pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Wednesday 26th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey. The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

The late Margaret Nolan

The death has occurred of Margaret Nolan (née nee O'Brien)) late of Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Tipperary / Glenflesk, Kerry

Margaret Nolan. 24th August 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Millbrae Lodge, Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Donie, son Morgan, daughter Una, daughter-in-law Gill, son-in- law Mick, grandchildren Eva, James, Emily and Ruby, niece Anna Marie, sister-in-law Mary, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arrival on Wednesday, 26th August, at the Church of the Visitation, Rearcross for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Social distance and number of people.

The late Seamus Reilly

The death has occurred of Seamus Reilly late of Naas, Kildare / Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Judy, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, grand daughters, brothers, sisters, relatives, neighbours, friends and ex colleagues at ESB. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private service will take place. House private.

The late Alice Ryan

The death has occurred of Alice Ryan (née Ryan) late of St. Patrick's Gardens, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Alice, beloved sister of the late Mary O’Donnell. Sadly missed by her husband Pat, daughter Debbie, sons Derek and Jme, daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandchildren Evan, Oran and Lana, brothers Sean, Peter, Donie, Noel and Pat, sister Breda Cahill, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Removal from Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel, this Wednesday evening at 4pm for Burial in Golden Cemetery at 4.30pm.