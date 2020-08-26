Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The late Billy Ahearne

The death has occurred of Billy Ahearne late of Railway Cottage, Ballyvaughan, Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Billy passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Tuesday morning. Pre-deceased by his infant daughter Stephanie and grandson Charlie he will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridget and adored daughters Samantha and Rachel, grandchildren Kayleigh, Ellie and Billy, sisters Alison (Cummins), Marguerite (Walsh) and Tricia (Hackett), cousin Fletch, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11.30am in St Oliver’s Church. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click the tab “Mobile”. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late Mary Bissett

The death has occurred of Mary Bissett (née McCormack) late of Beaumont, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Very peacefully in the loving care of the staff in the CareChoice nursing home in Swords after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tony (in 1997), she is very sadly missed by her sons Kevin and Gerard, her daughter-in-law Anna Marie, her grandsons William and John, her sister-in-law Mollie, and her niece Sinéad. She is predeceased by her sister Bernie (in 2007) and her brother Tommy (in 2019). She is very sadly missed by her friends, neighbours, and extended family.

May She Rest in Peace. Over the coming days you might take time to say a prayer or light a candle in thanksgiving for a life fully lived. Family flowers only please. Donations, if you would like, to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot or feel unable to do so, please feel free to send on condolences by the traditional manner. The live video stream from the church can be accessed at 10am on Saturday, 29th August, on the parish website at http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/.

The late Nora Cooney

The death has occurred of Nora (Nonie) Cooney (née Loughman) late of Birmingham, England and formerly of Foilmacduff, Hollyford, Tipperary. August 12 in her 93rd year, peacefully, at her home in Kings Heath, Birmingham, England and formerly of Foilmacduff, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary, surrounded by her loving family members. Deeply regretted by her sons Laurence, Patrick and Edward, daughters Bridget and Margaret, grandchildren Nicola, Sinead, Owen, Ffion and Megan and great grandchildren Jude and Beatrix, son-in-laws Patrick Meenan, Dafydd Williams and Andrew Mullaney relatives and so many friends on both sides of the Irish Sea. May She Rest in Peace. Removal on Thursday evening, 3 September 2020, to St. Dunstan’s Church, Kings Heath, for 7.45pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning, followed by burial in Kings Norton Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but are unable due to the current Covid-19 restrictions may view Nora’s Requiem Mass on a You -Tube recording (Hanora Cooney Funeral Mass 4th September 2020) on the following day Saturday 5 September from 12.00 noon. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Hospice, 176 Raddlebarn Road, Selly Park, Birmingham B29 7DA.

The late Michael Farrell

The death has occurred of Michael Farrell late of Barronscourt, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, 25th August 2020. Predeceased by his wife Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his partner Stella, his sister Bridie, The Lanigan Family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. May Michael Rest in Peace. In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael will repose at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday, 26th August 2020, from 6pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Molua’s Church, Kilalloe arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Maximum 50 people in the Church). Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time and to thank also the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny for the excellent care received by Michael RIP.

The late John Frewen

The death has occurred of John Frewen late of Sydney, Australia, and formerly of Tullamaine, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, August 23rd 2020. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Rachel, Kate and son-in-law James, son Chris and partner Courtney, grandchildren Patrick, Samuel, Conor and Olivia, brothers Will and Bob, sisters Maura, Hannah and Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Internment will take place in Australia. Arrangements will be added later. A Mass in memory of John will take place at a later date in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard. Messages of support or condolence for the Frewen family may be left on the condolences page of RIP.ie.

The late Mary Hayes

The death has occurred of Mary Hayes (née Doyle) late of Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. 25th of August 2020, predeceased by her loving husband Marty and brother Jim. Sadly missed by her daughters Una (Woodlock), Anette (Phelan), Josephine (Campion) Mary (Lee) and son Edward, her sisters Margaret O’ Sullivan, Agnes Maher and brother Michael Doyle, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence this Wednesday evening from 5-30 pm to 7-30 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. James Church, Two-Mile-Borris for Requiem Mass at 11-30 am. Mary's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on EJGrey.com Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome, Tipperary.