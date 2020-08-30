Brewery Lane Theatre pays tribute to the late Hedley McConnell

Brewery Lane Theatre has lost another much loved former member, its dear friend Hedley McConnell who died in Dublin.

Hedley was a cast member in six Brewery Lane Drama Society productions during his sojourn in Carrick-on-Suir in the 1980s.

His first outing with the Drama Society was in Canaries followed by The Shaughraun, The Gods are Angry, Miss Kerr, Wanted- One Body, The Hostage and The Field.

He was a talented actor, photographer, and a brilliant conversationalist.

Although his life was sometimes challenging, his infectious humour and warm personality endeared him to the entire community most of whom he was on first name terms with.

Brewery Lane Drama Society hosted a going-away party for the family in Brewery Theatre before they departed for Tenerife.

Hedley, accompanied by his daughter Niamh, attended Brewery Lane Drama Society’s 60th- anniversary celebration in the Carraig Hotel in 2015.

He was a popular figure in Carrick and district where he had many friends. Hedley will be long remembered with affection.

The members of Brewery Lane Theatre convey heartfelt condolences to his daughters Clair and Niamh, sons Drew and Tristan, to Siobhán O’Malley, mother of his children and sister Patricia.

Slán abhaile, Hedley. Ní fheicfimid do leithéidí arís. WD