Tipperary deaths - Saturday, August 29, 2020

The late Olive Flanagan

The death has occurred of Olive Flanagan (née Fox) late of Ard Donagh, Ennistymon, Clare, late of London and formerly of Luska, Puckane, Nenagh, August 28th 2020, suddenly but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre. Much loved mother of Leonora, Katie, James and Gráinne and grandmother of Saoirse, Macey and Louisa.Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sister, Maura, Eddie (Cork), Annette, Tom and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace. Olive's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 31st in St. Patrick's Church, Puckane, Nenagh (E45 Y725) at 12.30pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium (V14 PV30) at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Sadie Harnett

The death has occurred of Sadie Harnett (née Browne) late of Grosvenor House, Erdington, Birmingham & formerly of, Cashel, Tipperary / Limerick who passed away August 17th 2020 in the care of ICU staff at Good Hope Hospital, Sutton Coldfield. Sadie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken and loving husband Mick. A devoted and loving mum who will be forever loved and missed by her children Marguerite, Brenda, Gerard and Michael; her daughter-in- law Michelle, sons-in-law Mark and Colin. A cherished and adored Nan will be so fondly remembered by Daniel, Lily, Harriet, Ella and Erin. Sadie will be lovingly missed by her sister and best friend Teresa; Betty and her brothers Paddy and John along with her many, many, close friends in Birmingham and beyond. Due to government and local guidelines regarding numbers attending funerals in Birmingham Sadie’s funeral will be restricted to her immediate family and those that have been contacted directly by the family to attend the service. The funeral will take place on the 1st September at Erdington Abbey; followed by burial at Oscott Cemetery. Flowers can be sent care of Lillies Funeral Home, New Oscott, Sutton Coldfield. “Sadie, may your loving, beautiful kind & gentle soul rest in peace”

The late Paddy Kiely

The death has occurred of Paddy Kiely late of Ikerrin Court, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Moyne. Peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Jim Kiely. Sadly missed by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anna (Ely), devoted father of Vincent, Margo, Vivienne, Paraig and Martin, daughters-in-law, Sharon, Nicola and Karen, sons-in-law Paddy and Brendan. Deeply regretted by his brother and sisters Chrissie, Liam and Mary, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. House Private. Please adhere to government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings while attending Paddy's Funeral. Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore, this Saturday evening from 5pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Moyne arriving at 7.15 PM. Paddy's Funeral Mass will take place 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Thurles Mens Shed. You may view Paddy's requiem mass live on www.ejgrey.com

The late Violet Stanley

The death has occurred of Violet Stanley (née Rainsberry) late of The Commons, Thurles, Tipperary / Ballyroan, Laois. Late of Sue Ryder, Ballyroan, Co. Laois. In the loving care of the staff at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Deeply regretted by her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, grandsons, relatives, and friends. Funeral Service strictly in line with Covid-19 guidelines with limited capacity in St. Paul's Church, Piltown on Sunday (August 30th) at 2 pm; thence to St Mary's Churchyard, Johnstown for burial. " The day Thou gavest, Lord is ended "